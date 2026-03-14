Mangrove Partners IM LLC Buys New Shares in GSR IV Acquisition Corp. $GSRFU

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GSR IV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,027,000.

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GSR IV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSRFU stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. GSR IV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42.

About GSR IV Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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