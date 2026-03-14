Mangrove Partners IM LLC Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $349.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.49 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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