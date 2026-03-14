Mangrove Partners IM LLC Acquires 584,660 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. $RZLT

Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,660 shares during the quarter. Rezolute makes up about 2.3% of Mangrove Partners IM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned 3.11% of Rezolute worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rezolute by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

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Rezolute Price Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rezolute news, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 641,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,379.21. The trade was a 5.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 415,900 shares in the company, valued at $736,143. The trade was a 10.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 89,100 shares of company stock worth $150,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RZLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Rezolute in a report on Friday, December 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rezolute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered Rezolute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rezolute from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

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Rezolute Profile

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.

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