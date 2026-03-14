Main Street Research LLC Sells 374,847 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374,847 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,459 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead‑plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Shares of BSX opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

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Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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