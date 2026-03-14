Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 68.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after purchasing an additional 534,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 388,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 62.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,834,000 after purchasing an additional 381,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long‑term returns from the sports platform. Read More.

Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long‑term returns from the sports platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled plans to mark private‑credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private‑credit platform. Read More.

Management signaled plans to mark private‑credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private‑credit platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Apollo‑led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long‑dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More.

Apollo‑led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long‑dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo‑specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More.

Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo‑specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More.

Multiple securities class‑action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Portnoy, others) have issued notices/reminders about lead‑plaintiff deadlines (May 1, 2026) and filed suits — the concentrated media/legal activity increases near‑term headline risk and could pressure sentiment until resolved. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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