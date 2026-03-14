Main Street Research LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 331,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 210,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,184.05. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,525. This trade represents a 30.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 149,252 shares of company stock valued at $27,888,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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