Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.83.

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About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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