Maia Wealth LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 222,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 491,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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