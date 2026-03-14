Maia Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 135,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $187.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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