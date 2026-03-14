Maia Wealth LLC Buys 6,543 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,578,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $289.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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