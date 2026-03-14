Maia Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $757,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $5,151,000. Integrated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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