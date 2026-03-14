M Scott Welch Buys 10,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $562,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 212,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,097.38. This represents a 4.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.45 per share, for a total transaction of $277,250.00.

On Friday, February 27th, M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $579,500.00.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $69.40.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.87%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1,212.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 80.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LKFN. Hovde Group cut Lakeland Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Warsaw, Indiana, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Lakeland Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan offerings spanning commercial real estate, agricultural, mortgage, consumer and small-business lending.

Originally organized in 1893 as Kosciusko County State Bank, the enterprise reorganized as a bank holding company in 1984 to facilitate strategic growth and diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.