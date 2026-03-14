M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 173,956 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,956 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,827,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,421,000 after purchasing an additional 560,081 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,907,000 after buying an additional 299,159 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,881,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,781,000 after buying an additional 151,503 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,630,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 212,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,010,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after buying an additional 177,031 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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