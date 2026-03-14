M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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