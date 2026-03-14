M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 16,154 eBay Inc. $EBAY

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,154 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Limestone Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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eBay Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,697 shares of company stock worth $3,760,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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