M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,723 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,447,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,869,000 after buying an additional 3,364,345 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,933,000 after buying an additional 1,755,210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,953,000 after acquiring an additional 549,899 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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