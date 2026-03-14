Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 35,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 563,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$370.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26.

About Lumina Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Lumina Gold Corp. in November 2016. Lumina Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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