Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Purchased by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for approximately 4.7% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diker Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lumentum worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lumentum by 4,125.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,381,235.50. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.0%

Lumentum stock opened at $622.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.98. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

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Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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