Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Director Anthony Carpenito Acquires 4,750 Shares

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Carpenito bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,607.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,607.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Carpenito also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Anthony Carpenito purchased 50 shares of Loar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $3,235.00.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $99.67.

Key Headlines Impacting Loar

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (≈$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More.

Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (≈$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More.

Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative‑valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative‑valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More.

Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views could limit near‑term upside: several banks have trimmed targets or cautioned even as others reaffirm buy ratings; and the shares trade at a high P/E and below some moving averages, which can act as resistance until growth sustainability is clearer. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Loar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Loar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Loar by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Loar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Loar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LOAR

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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