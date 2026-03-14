LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($2.39), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million.

Here are the key takeaways from LivePerson’s conference call:

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LivePerson beat Q4 guidance on both top and bottom lines, delivering adjusted EBITDA of $10.8M driven by cost restructuring and higher variable revenue, and closed the quarter with about $95M in cash.

driven by cost restructuring and higher variable revenue, and closed the quarter with about $95M in cash. The company launched Syntrix to GA — a conversation-simulation and AI assurance platform (conversation‑based/consumption pricing) with early paying customers across banking, telecom, and technology, positioned as an upsell and retention lever.

to GA — a conversation-simulation and AI assurance platform (conversation‑based/consumption pricing) with early paying customers across banking, telecom, and technology, positioned as an upsell and retention lever. Partnership momentum with Google Cloud accelerated (standardized on Gemini, RCS channel launched), and Marketplace transactions — including a multi‑million renewal — are expected to become a material revenue channel and help reduce churn by year‑end 2026.

accelerated (standardized on Gemini, RCS channel launched), and Marketplace transactions — including a multi‑million renewal — are expected to become a material revenue channel and help reduce churn by year‑end 2026. 2026 guidance implies revenue of $195M–$207M (a year‑over‑year decline) and adjusted EBITDA of a $4M loss to $7M gain, with positive net new ARR only expected in H2 and net revenue retention at 78%, signaling near‑term pressure on growth.

LivePerson Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.42. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPSN

Key Stories Impacting LivePerson

Here are the key news stories impacting LivePerson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and profitability signals: Q4 revenue came in above the company’s guidance and adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of guidance, with gross profit improving year-over-year — supportive for near-term operational credibility. Read More.

Revenue and profitability signals: Q4 revenue came in above the company’s guidance and adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of guidance, with gross profit improving year-over-year — supportive for near-term operational credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product & partner momentum: LivePerson highlighted the Syntrix launch and expanded its Google partnership, and also announced LivePerson Sync with Coral Active to integrate CRMs into agent workflows — these moves can help drive future revenue and customer retention. Read More.

Product & partner momentum: LivePerson highlighted the Syntrix launch and expanded its Google partnership, and also announced LivePerson Sync with Coral Active to integrate CRMs into agent workflows — these moves can help drive future revenue and customer retention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: Q1 revenue guidance ($53M–$55M) is above consensus, but FY 2026 revenue guidance ($195M–$207M) sits slightly below Street estimates — a mixed signal that tempers enthusiasm. Read More.

Guidance is mixed: Q1 revenue guidance ($53M–$55M) is above consensus, but FY 2026 revenue guidance ($195M–$207M) sits slightly below Street estimates — a mixed signal that tempers enthusiasm. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed financial picture: revenue declined year-over-year (~19%), while gross profit and adjusted EBITDA improved; investors will watch whether margin gains offset top-line weakness. Read More.

Mixed financial picture: revenue declined year-over-year (~19%), while gross profit and adjusted EBITDA improved; investors will watch whether margin gains offset top-line weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss: the reported GAAP loss per share was far worse than expectations, which is the main driver of lower investor confidence despite the revenue beat. Read More.

Large EPS miss: the reported GAAP loss per share was far worse than expectations, which is the main driver of lower investor confidence despite the revenue beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cash, balance sheet and operating cash flow concerns: cash and equivalents fell materially year-over-year and operating cash outflow increased, leaving investors wary about runway and liquidity. Read More.

Cash, balance sheet and operating cash flow concerns: cash and equivalents fell materially year-over-year and operating cash outflow increased, leaving investors wary about runway and liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity: recent insider sales were noted in filings, which can weigh on sentiment. Read More.

About LivePerson

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LivePerson, Inc is a technology company that develops conversational commerce and customer engagement software powered by artificial intelligence. Its platform enables businesses to connect with consumers through real-time messaging channels, transforming customer support and sales operations into interactive experiences. The company’s solutions are designed to reduce friction, boost consumer satisfaction and drive higher conversion rates by merging automated and human-assisted interactions.

The company’s flagship offering, the LiveEngage platform, provides enterprise-grade tools for managing live chat, chatbots and AI-driven virtual assistants across multiple channels.

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