Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Stake Decreased by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,939 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 3.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $70,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,511 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

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Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $154.14 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $156,581.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,736.10. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

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