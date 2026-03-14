Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,644 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the February 12th total of 4,161 shares. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lion Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lion Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Lion Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

NASDAQ LGHL remained flat at $1.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,419. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 84.76% of Lion Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

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