Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,644 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the February 12th total of 4,161 shares. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LGHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lion Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lion Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lion Group
Lion Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 84.76% of Lion Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lion Group Company Profile
Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.