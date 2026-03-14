Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.4750, with a volume of 167902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LINC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $285,011.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,679.57. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $616,556.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,704.64. This represents a 49.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,665 shares of company stock worth $16,061,744. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,028,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 576,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 411,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 290,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

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