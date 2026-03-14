Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.45.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.2%

LSPD opened at C$12.14 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$428.71 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

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Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations. With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network.

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