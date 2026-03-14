Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $36.76. Leonardo shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 9,584 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FINMY shares. Barclays raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Leonardo Stock Down 1.3%

About Leonardo

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

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