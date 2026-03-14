Lennar Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) executives said the homebuilder is prioritizing consistent volume, cost reductions, and an increasingly asset-light operating model as it navigates what it described as a “stubbornly challenging” housing market marked by affordability pressures and macro uncertainty.

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Speaking on the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call, Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said mortgage rates remained “stubbornly over 6%,” hovering around 6.2% to 6.4% for most of the quarter, while home prices have continued rising faster than wages. He also pointed to potential inflationary pressures from tariffs and immigration issues, as well as uncertainty tied to conflict in the Middle East. “Affordability remains the central challenge facing our buyers,” Miller said.

Operational focus: volume, pricing, and “circuit breaker” margin

Miller said Lennar has maintained a strategy of matching production pace to sales pace, using margin “as a circuit breaker” to sustain volume and keep inventory in check. In the first quarter, the company started 17,425 homes and sold 18,515 homes. It ended the quarter with about three completed unsold homes per community, slightly above its target of two, and said it expects to work that inventory down as the spring selling season progresses.

Lennar’s average sales price in the quarter was $374,000, down 8% year-over-year, which management attributed to incentives used to drive affordability and volume. Sales incentives on deliveries were 14.1%, roughly flat with the prior quarter’s 14.5%. Miller said the company is “cautiously optimistic” that incentive levels are beginning to stabilize and noted that incentives on new orders were below the delivery incentive rate, which he said could reflect improving demand dynamics.

Gross margin was 15.2% and SG&A was 9.8%, which Miller said came in slightly above expectations. Net margin was 5.3%, producing net income of $229 million and EPS of $0.93.

Cost reductions, cycle times, and technology-driven execution

Newly appointed Area Presidents Jim Parker (East) and David Grove (West) discussed field-level execution, including the company’s emphasis on product refinement, “Everything’s Included” packages, and mortgage-rate buy-downs as tools to support demand while working to rebuild margins.

Grove highlighted progress on cost and cycle-time initiatives, attributing savings to technology-driven bid tools, even-flow starts, and standardization. He said Lennar has lowered direct costs sequentially in 12 of the past 13 quarters and is down 12% over the last two years, with direct costs now below pre-COVID levels. In the first quarter, he said direct construction costs fell just over 2.5% from the fourth quarter, representing a 7% year-over-year reduction.

Cycle time for single-family detached homes improved to 122 days, down five days from the prior quarter and an 11% year-over-year reduction, which Grove described as an all-time low for Lennar. He also said first-quarter sales pace was 3.6 sales per community per month.

On the marketing side, Grove cited improvements in digital lead generation and engagement metrics, including a 10% year-over-year increase in “qualified leads.” He also said average response time to customer inquiries improved to 35 seconds in the quarter, a 12% improvement from the prior quarter and a 71% improvement year-over-year, with digital agents available 24/7. Quality scores improved 7%, and digitally driven lead sales appointments set increased 11% from the prior quarter and 17% from the year-ago quarter, he said.

Asset-light balance sheet and land banking progress

Management continued to emphasize Lennar’s “land-light” model. Miller said less than 5% of Lennar’s land is on the balance sheet and that total homebuilding inventory has been reduced to $10.5 billion from just under $20 billion two years ago. He cited land banking relationships with Millrose, Angelo Gordon, Domain, Hearthstone, Apollo, and others, and said land bank delivery rate was 86% in the quarter, up from 52% in the year-ago period.

CFO Diane Bessette said the company ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash and total liquidity of $5.2 billion. She said Lennar’s years’ supply of owned homesites was 0.1 years and that the company controlled 98% of its homesites through options and other arrangements. Lennar ended the quarter owning 11,000 homesites and controlling 486,000, for a total of 497,000 homesites, Bessette said.

Inventory turn improved to 2.5 times and return on inventory was about 17%, according to Bessette. The company ended the quarter with about 38,600 homes in inventory, including roughly 5,000 completed unsold homes.

On leverage, Bessette said homebuilding debt-to-total-capital was 15.7%, with $1.7 billion outstanding under a term loan and no borrowings under the revolving credit facility. She noted the next debt maturity is $400 million due in June.

Lennar repurchased 2 million shares for $237 million and paid $123 million in dividends during the quarter, Bessette said. Stockholders’ equity was about $22 billion and book value per share was about $89.

Second-quarter outlook and questions on market volatility

For the second quarter of 2026, Bessette guided to:

New orders: 21,000 to 22,000 homes

21,000 to 22,000 homes Deliveries: 20,000 to 21,000 homes

20,000 to 21,000 homes Average sales price (deliveries): $370,000 to $375,000

$370,000 to $375,000 Gross margin: 15.5% to 16%

15.5% to 16% SG&A: 8.9% to 9.1%

8.9% to 9.1% Financial services earnings: $100 million to $110 million

$100 million to $110 million EPS: $1.10 to $1.40

Bessette said the company believes first-quarter gross margin of 15.2% should represent “the low point for the year,” while also noting that metrics depend on market conditions. She also reiterated a full-year delivery target of 85,000 homes.

In Q&A, executives were asked about recent interest-rate volatility and whether it had changed demand or incentive trends. Miller said the company had not seen “significant movement either in traffic, or in the ability to sell,” and that it was too early to determine whether recent developments would prove temporary or lasting. Parker and Grove said their divisions had not seen a change in demand patterns in the most recent weeks.

Executives also discussed overhead reduction efforts. Miller said overhead should come down “meaningfully throughout 2026,” citing the completion of the company’s JDE ERP transition from World to E1 and an expectation that consulting and contract labor costs can be reduced as those needs subside. He also said retirements among longer-tenured leaders create opportunities for the next generation while benefiting overhead.

On standardization, management said “core” plans account for about 65% across the platform, varying by division from roughly 50% to 90%, and tied the push for repetition to both cycle-time and cost improvements.

Looking ahead, Miller said Lennar believes pent-up demand could return quickly if mortgage rates normalize and noted that “normalized incentive levels run 4%–6% compared to the 14% we are carrying today,” calling the difference a significant opportunity if affordability improves.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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