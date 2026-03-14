LendingClub Corporation $LC Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,400 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 46.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $36,949.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

See Also

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