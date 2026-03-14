Lear (NYSE:LEA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

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Lear Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LEA stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Lear has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $142.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $881,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,076.56. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,891.91. This trade represents a 30.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,427 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 942.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Key Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear’s recent quarterly results remain supportive: the company beat EPS and revenue expectations in its February quarter (reported EPS $3.41 vs. $2.67 est.; revenue $5.99B vs. $5.78B est.), and analysts still model solid full‑year earnings. This earnings beat underpins the view that Lear’s fundamentals are improving.

Lear’s recent quarterly results remain supportive: the company beat EPS and revenue expectations in its February quarter (reported EPS $3.41 vs. $2.67 est.; revenue $5.99B vs. $5.78B est.), and analysts still model solid full‑year earnings. This earnings beat underpins the view that Lear’s fundamentals are improving. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighting valuation: Zacks published a piece arguing LEA is a long‑term value pick, pointing to attractive valuation metrics (P/E ~14, PEG ~0.85) and potential upside for value‑oriented investors. Read More.

Analyst commentary highlighting valuation: Zacks published a piece arguing LEA is a long‑term value pick, pointing to attractive valuation metrics (P/E ~14, PEG ~0.85) and potential upside for value‑oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with a “sector perform” rating and a $135 price target (roughly mid‑teens upside vs. current levels). The price target is constructive, but the sector‑perform stance signals RBC expects Lear to perform roughly in line with peers rather than outperform. Read More.

About Lear

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Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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