Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,805 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the February 12th total of 1,148 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LPAA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Launch One Acquisition
Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Launch One Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.
Launch One Acquisition Company Profile
Launch One Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its principal business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Shares and warrants of the company trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “LPAA” and “LPAAW.”
The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds through the sale of units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one quarter of a warrant.
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