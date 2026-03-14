Lamb Weston $LW Holdings Cut by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413,448 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the third quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 1,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 115.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps acquired 50,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,595,000. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $48.00 price objective on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

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