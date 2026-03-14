Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up about 5.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $69,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1%

ARW opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William F. Austen acquired 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,930.14. This represents a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,285.65. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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