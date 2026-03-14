Lakewood Capital Management LP Takes $29.85 Million Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,846,000. Amrize makes up about 2.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amrize in the third quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Amrize alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CFO Ian A. Johnston acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,983.40. The trade was a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,656.

Amrize Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $55.51 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Weiss Ratings cut Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

About Amrize

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.