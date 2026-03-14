Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 829,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%

C opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.