Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 645,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $49,694.16. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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