Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $179.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.89. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

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