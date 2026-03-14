Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Head to Head Review

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lakeland Industries 1 2 2 0 2.20

Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.07%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Lakeland Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million 0.02 -$6.09 million ($1.00) 0.00 Lakeland Industries $167.21 million 0.52 -$18.08 million ($4.39) -2.01

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lakeland Industries. Lakeland Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data443 Risk Mitigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 50.08, indicating that its stock price is 4,908% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -71.49% N/A -57.70% Lakeland Industries -19.41% -7.80% -5.08%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

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Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

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