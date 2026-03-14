Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 179,419 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 179,419 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,472,393.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 614,885 shares in the company, valued at $8,473,115.30. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 9,665 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $146,038.15.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,539 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $187,207.27.

On Friday, January 9th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 55,043 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $753,538.67.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 244,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

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Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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