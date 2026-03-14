KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,340 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 20,854 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $36.50.

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KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,794,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000.

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The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

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