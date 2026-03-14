Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.
A number of research firms have commented on PNG. National Bank Financial upgraded Kraken Robotics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$9.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Kraken Robotics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark cut Kraken Robotics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.
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Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.
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