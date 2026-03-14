Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PNG. National Bank Financial upgraded Kraken Robotics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$9.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Kraken Robotics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark cut Kraken Robotics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

CVE:PNG opened at C$9.48 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.