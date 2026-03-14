Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 23.1% during the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KC

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

Further Reading

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