Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYUF
Keyera Stock Down 0.6%
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. is a Canadian midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the gathering, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Founded in 1998, Keyera has grown through strategic infrastructure investments to become one of Western Canada’s leading providers of midstream services. The company operates a network of natural gas processing plants, NGL fractionation facilities, pipelines and storage terminals.
Keyera’s core business activities include the purification of raw natural gas to remove contaminants, the separation and fractionation of NGL streams into products such as ethane, propane and butane, and the storage and distribution of these products to end users.
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