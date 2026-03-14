Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at UBS Group

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

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Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $914.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of ($25.53) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Marucci, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,400. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBDC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. AG Asset Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $2,708,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

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