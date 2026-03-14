JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after buying an additional 7,027,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,913,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,896,000 after acquiring an additional 94,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,693,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after acquiring an additional 496,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,589,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,284,000 after acquiring an additional 329,963 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.509 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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