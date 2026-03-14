JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 718,771 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the February 12th total of 294,638 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 603,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $75.35. 557,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,376. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.

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Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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