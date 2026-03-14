John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 94,284 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the February 12th total of 43,241 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2,816.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

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John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.38 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities, with a primary focus on preferred stocks and similar instruments. As a closed-end fund, HPS issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, allowing investors to participate in its income strategy through the open market.

The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in preferred securities of U.S.

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