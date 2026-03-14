Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $24,097.75 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $24,097.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 715,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,333,629. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 13th, Eric Allison sold 9,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $96,972.20.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Allison sold 1,526 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $16,099.30.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Allison sold 21,493 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $318,956.12.

On Friday, January 2nd, Eric Allison sold 5,447 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $73,588.97.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOBY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Company Profile

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Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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