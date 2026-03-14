Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $12,013.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $12,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 172,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,573.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Gregory Bowles sold 1,075 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $10,642.50.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $110,918.60.

On Monday, February 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 3,551 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $33,983.07.

On Friday, February 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 4,464 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $44,104.32.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Gregory Bowles sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $8,608.80.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Gregory Bowles sold 5,383 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $79,237.76.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 894 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $13,258.02.

On Friday, January 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $56,660.94.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JOBY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 26.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Joby Aviation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Joby Aviation Company Profile

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Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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