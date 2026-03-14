Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,081.61 and last traded at GBX 1,087.28, with a volume of 1096554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JET2. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,917.83.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JET2

Jet2 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Jet2

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 1,638 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,306 per share, with a total value of £21,392.28. Also, insider Stephen Heapy acquired 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 766 per share, for a total transaction of £17,993.34. Insiders purchased a total of 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.