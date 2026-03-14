J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $222.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,886.75. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John Kuhlow sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $225,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,668.08. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,015,000 after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after buying an additional 565,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,672,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,510,000 after buying an additional 416,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,383,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: EVP Spencer Frazier made a series of small open‑market purchases across multiple dates (multiple transactions totaling ~205 shares), modestly increasing his stake to roughly 6,100–6,200 shares. Insider buying from a senior exec is generally viewed positively as a signal of confidence. SEC filing

EVP Spencer Frazier made a series of small open‑market purchases across multiple dates (multiple transactions totaling ~205 shares), modestly increasing his stake to roughly 6,100–6,200 shares. Insider buying from a senior exec is generally viewed positively as a signal of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases are very small (each trade is usually a dozen or a few dozen shares) and represent only a ~0.1–0.4% increase in his position per trade; collectively they are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Investors should treat this as a modest confidence signal rather than a catalyst. MarketBeat JBHT

The purchases are very small (each trade is usually a dozen or a few dozen shares) and represent only a ~0.1–0.4% increase in his position per trade; collectively they are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Investors should treat this as a modest confidence signal rather than a catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals and technical context temper the impact of insider buying: most recent quarterly revenue was roughly flat/down year‑over‑year and the stock is below its 50‑day moving average, which can weigh on sentiment even when insiders buy. Those factors likely explain continued downside pressure despite the insider purchases. MarketBeat JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $200.25 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $236.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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