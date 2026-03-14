iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

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iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $80.72.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

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